The Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save Big on M1 iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch Series 7

Amazon has some attractive deals on Apple products. If you are in the market for Apple’s tablets, computers, wearables, and accessories, now’s the time to pick up some gear at a great price.
iPad Air
The new iPad Air is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. The fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air is discounted by $60, selling for $539 instead of $599. It offers 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.
iPad Pro
This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $300 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers zero-interest installment plans on some models.
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $849 – Deal ($50 off)
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,350 – Deal ($149 off)
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,799 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,650 – Deal ($149 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,099 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,499 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,899 – Deal ($100 off)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $2,099 – Deal ($300 off)
AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon by a reasonable $52 on its $249 sticker price. This means you pay just $197 to get your hands on one. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro along with a notably superior sound quality. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $479, a $70 discount on the $549 sticker price.
AirPods 2
If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re in luck because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $118 — a $41 discount on the $159 list price.
M1 MacBook Air
Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air launched in 2020 is up for grabs at a $50 discount. Instead of selling for $999, the computer is available for $949. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU.
Apple Watch Series 7
If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $624 after a significant $124 discount. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 45mm Silver Stainless Steel case, and a Starlight Sport band. The 41mm GPS model is also available with a $50 discount in various cases and band colors.
