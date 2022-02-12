Best Valentine’s Day Deals on iPad Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, and More

Amazon has some attractive deals on Apple products that happen to coincide with Valentine’s day early next week. If you missed out on the holiday season fervor, now’s the time to make up for it and pick up some Apple gear for your loved ones at a discount.

iPad Pro

Amazon has selected the 2021 model 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB storage for a $100 discount this Valentine’s week. The iPad is selling for $1,099 instead of its $1,199 sticker price.

iPad

From a value standpoint, the vanilla iPad is an excellent proposition. This weekend, the 10.2-inch iPad is discounted by $39, selling for just $449. It offers 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is also discounted on Amazon for Valentine’s Day. You can enjoy a $74 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $175 to get one now. They offer all the upmarket features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

AirPods

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re in luck because Apple’s second-generation AirPods and AirPods 3 are also on discount. The older AirPods 2 can be purchased for just $98.98 — a $60 discount. The ideal gift for your partner would be the AirPods 3, available for just $150 after a $29 discount. The AirPods 3 offers Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio like the AirPods Pro but misses out on ANC.

2020 M1 Mac Mini

Apple’s M1-powered Mac Mini is up for grabs at a significant discount of $100. Instead of selling for $899, the computer is available for just $799. The discounted model comes with 512GB of storage 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

M1 MacBook Air

This Valentine’s weekend, the M1 MacBook Air is available for a $50 discount on Amazon, selling for just $949. The discounted model features the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of solid-state storage.

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $379 after a $50 discount. This is for the 45mm Starlight Aluminum case variant with Starlight Sport band and GPS connectivity. If you’re okay with a watch that’s just a generation old, the Apple Watch Series 6 is also discounted by $50. For $479, you could get the 44mm GPS + Cellular variant with a Space Gray aluminum case and a Black Sport band.

Apple Watch SE

If the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 7 is a bit outside your budget this Valentine’s week, you could pick up an Apple Watch SE on Amazon for just $249 at a discount of $30. It comes with a 40mm Aluminium case finished in Gold with a Starlight Sport band.

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Please drop a comment and share them with our readers!