Deal Alert: Snag Apple’s 24-Inch iMac for a $100 Discount

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a quintessential Apple computing experience, the iMac could be the perfect computer to get you started.

You can buy the 2021 Apple iMac for just $1,199 on Amazon. This is a $100 discount on the product’s $1,299 sticker price. The computer is finished in green and powered by Apple’s M1 chip packing an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 24-inch iMac can also be configured with an 8-Core GPU and 256GB or 512GB of storage for $1,450 and $1,648. Other color options include Blue, Silver, Pink, Orange, Purple, and Yellow.

If Apple’s iMac doesn’t appeal to you, you could pick up Apple’s 2020 Mac Mini packing the M1 chip that kickstarted the company’s transition from Intel processors. It is available with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $799. This is a $100 discount on its $899 retail price. The 2020 Mac Mini is also available in a 256GB storage configuration priced at $699. This is listed on Amazon for $649 after a $50 discount.

If you want to experience the performance of Apple’s M1 chip in a more portable form factor, you’re in luck. One variant of the company’s 2020 MacBook Air is also discounted by $50 on Amazon. The MacBook comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can pick it up for $949 instead of $999. The MacBook Air can also be configured with 512GB of storage if you’re willing to cough up $1,197.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Macs that Apple recently filed in the Eurasian Economic Commission Database? Tell us in the comments section below! If you find other worthwhile Mac deals, do mention them for our readers in the comments as well.