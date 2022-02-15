Deal Alert: iPad Mini 6 Drops to Its Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

The iPad mini is easily among the best compact tablets available in the market right now. It received a major refresh last year with an updated design and faster internals. If you have been looking to buy the iPad mini 6 for a while now, Amazon has a deal that will get you to pull the trigger.

The 2021 iPad mini 6 comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 range. It is available with either 64GB or 256GB of storage. The 8.3-inch IPS display has a 2266×1488 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi. The iPad mini 6 also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. Other notable specs include a 12MP f/1.8 camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K 60fps video recording support. You get another 12MP ultrawide camera on the front with a 122-degree FoV. This camera supports CenterStage on FaceTime calls.

The discounted iPad mini 6 comes with 256GB of storage in Space Gray. You can purchase one for just $599, a $50 discount on the $649 sticker price. Sadly there is no discount on the Wi-Fi + Cellular and other storage variants.

iPad Air

If you’re looking for a larger screen size, the iPad Air fits the bill perfectly. Amazon currently offers a solid $99 discount on the 2020 iPad Air’s $728.99 sticker price. For just $629.99, you get the iPad’s 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and 64GB storage encased in a Rose Gold color chassis.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro with its M1 chip offers enough horsepower for professional users with a more demanding workload. Amazon currently has the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi+Fi + Cellular connectivity and 256GB storage on a $50 discount — down from its $1,100 price tag. You could pick one finished in Silver for just $1,049.

Which iPad are you going to purchase? If you spot better iPad deals on Amazon, share them with our readers in the comments below.