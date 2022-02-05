Deal: M1 iMac, MacBook Air, and AirPods Pro Heavily Discounted on Amazon

Amazon has some interesting deals on Apple products. If you missed out on the holiday season fervor, now’s the time to make up for it and pick up some Apple gear at a discount.

iPad Air

From a value standpoint, the new iPad Air from 2021 is an excellent proposition. The 10.9-inch iPad Air is discounted by $99, selling for $650. It offers 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

iPad Pro

Amazon has selected the 2021 model 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB storage for a $99 discount this week. The iPad is selling for $999 instead of its $1,099 sticker price.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is also discounted on Amazon at the time of publishing. You can enjoy a $69 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $180 to get one now. The earbuds offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

AirPods

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit in your budget, you’re in luck because the second-generation and third-generation AirPods are also on discount. The older AirPods 2 can be purchased for just $100 — a $59 discount. The ideal middle ground in terms of price is the AirPods 3, available for just $169 after a $10 discount. You can save another $19 at checkout, bringing the total savings up to $29. The AirPods 3 also offer Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio like the AirPods Pro but misses out on ANC.

2021 M1 iMac

Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac launched last year is up for grabs at a great discount of $100. Instead of selling for $1,499, the computer is available for just $1,399. The discounted model comes with 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM mated to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. The entry-level model with 7-core GPU and 8GB RAM is available for $1,229 — down from $1,299.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is available for a $100 discount on Amazon, selling for just $1,149 — down from its retail price of $1,249. This is for the 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM. The base model with 256GB SSD is also discounted by $50 to $949.

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $350 after a $49 discount. The discounted variant offers GPS connectivity, a 41mm Starlight Aluminum case, and a Starlight Sport band.

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!