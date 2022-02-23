Deals Alert: iPad Mini 6 Returns to Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

If you’re looking to buy an iPad, now is the opportune moment when you should pull the trigger on that purchase. The iPad mini 6 is available for its lowest-ever price on Amazon, and other variants of the iPad are discounted as well.

iPad Mini 6

Apple’s tiny yet mighty iPad Mini 6 comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that supports True Tone. It is powered by the same A15 bionic that drives the iPhone 13 series and comes with up to 256GB of storage. You can pick up the 64GB Wi-Fi variant for just $474 instead of $499. The $25 discount could seem trivial, but the latest iPad mini hasn’t sold for cheaper on Amazon yet. The 256GB Wi-Fi variant in Space Gray is also discounted to $599 from its $649 list price, a $50 discount.

iPad Air

If you are looking for an iPad experience with a larger screen, you should consider the iPad Air. Luckily for you, Amazon has discounted the price of the 2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) by $60. You can pick this up in Green or Silver for just $539 instead of $599. For the price, you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the A14 bionic processor that powers the iPhone 12 series, a 12MP camera on the back, and a 7MP front-facing camera for FaceTime.

M1 iPad Pro

If you’re looking for an uncompromising tablet experience, we will point you in the direction of the M1 iPad Pro. Amazon has several iPad Pro models on discount with savings up to $150:

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,350 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,799 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

