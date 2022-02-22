Microsoft Edge Could Dethrone Safari as World’s Second Most Popular Browser on Desktop

The latest data gathered by StatCounter shows that Microsoft Edge is at the cusp of dethroning Safari as the world’s second-most popular web browser on desktops. Google Chrome remains the most popular browser by a significant margin.

According to the gathered data, Safari is the browser of choice for 9.84 percent of desktop users. Microsoft Edge has closed the gap to being preferred by 9.54 percent users. Other browsers such as Firefox, Opera, and Internet Explorer tail very close behind. The graphical representation of the data shows that Safari’s user base has been declining gradually while Edge’s has registered a slight uptick. If this continues, Edge could ascend to the second rank on the chart while Safari could slip to the third or fourth position.

Meanwhile, the data shows that Google Chrome is preferred by a whopping 65.38 percent of desktop users. If Edge becomes the second-most-popular browser, the top two browsers used on desktops would be Chromium-based.

While the global usage trend shows Edge could trade places with Safari on the list, the usage statistics for North America show that Safari is used on 16.87 percent of desktops. Edge lags by a more significant margin, with a 11.93 percent market share. Meanwhile, in Europe, Edge is already the second-most popular browser with a 10.9 percent market share compared to Safari’s 9.95 percent.

The firm’s data for mobile platforms shows that Safari was preferred by 26.71 percent of users, ranking it second after Chrome. The Google-developed browser dominates the market with a 62.06 percent market share. Edge’s presence on mobile is relatively insignificant, evident by its 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Which browser do you prefer using on your Mac and iPhone/iPad? Are the statistics an accurate representation of real-world user preferences? Tell us in the comments.