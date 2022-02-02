Gmail for Web Getting a Redesigned Interface Starting Next Week

Google is refreshing Gmail with a new layout that integrates email, video calling through Meet, group interactions via Spaces, and Google Chat. The new experience will be available to Gmail users on the web as an opt-in starting February 8.

Google claims its new “integrated” view makes it easier to switch between “critical applications” like Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one central communications hub. Once the redesigned interface is available, you can conveniently switch between these services using their pill-shaped icons in the new sidebar on the left-hand side. The sidebar also shows “Notification bubbles” which Google says “make it easy to stay on top of what immediately needs your attention.”

The second column in the new interface changes dynamically based on the Google communication platform that’s currently active. Although this column is similar to the sidebar on the current layout, the color scheme for Gmail has changed from red to blue. Elements like the inbox list also have curved corners. Another update in the future will combine the email and chat results in the top bar.

This visual change in the Gmail user interface on the web is imminent and unavoidable. It will be rolling out to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business users. Google Workspace Essentials users will miss out on the update.

If you want to be one of the first few to try it, you can opt-in from February 8 and test the interface. However, Google will make the new UI design the default choice for all users in April. Thankfully, an option will be added in the Settings to revert to the old user interface if you prefer the familiarity.

If you want to cling to the old view, you won’t be able to. The old interface design for Gmail will be completely phased out by the end of Q2 2022. Around this time, the same navigation experience will also make its way to Google Chat on the web. What do you think of the new Gmail interface that makes it a hub for every communications app Google has made? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.