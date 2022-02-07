Gurman: Apple’s First Mac With Face ID Unlikely To Be a MacBook As Technology ‘Doesn’t Exist’

Apple’s MacBook will most likely not be the first Mac to get Face ID as the technology to embed it into thin displays doesn’t exist, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Last year, he opined that Apple will bring Face ID to Mac “within a couple of years.”

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote that he expects Face ID to come to iMacs first.

Face ID was in the cards for the original M1 iMac. Naturally, the iMac is the thickest Mac with a built-in display since Apple’s laptops have fairly thin screens. At this point, the technology to embed Face ID into the thin MacBook displays doesn’t exist. So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it.

Face ID Rumors

Face ID was first introduced in the iPhone X, following which, it made its way to the latest iPhones and iPads. However, the feature is still missing from Macs and MacBooks. Back in 2020, a patent filed by Apple revealed that it has been working on the same. Early last year, Gurman said that he believed that Face ID would come to Mac soon, and that Apple’s plans to add the feature to its 2021 24-inch iMac were delayed due to its redesign.

Recently, an Apple tipster claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro series will feature a hole-punch display with an under-display Face ID, ditching the notch. Display analyst Ross Young said that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will bear a hole-punch cutout alongside a pill-shaped cutout which would house Face ID hardware.