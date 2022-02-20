How to Stop iPhone Calendar Virus Scam and Remove Spam Calendars

If you wonder why you are receiving event notifications containing malicious links on your iPhone, you’ve come to the right place to sort out the issue. It’s due to the iPhone Calendar virus scam that automatically adds fake subscribed calendar accounts to a user’s device without any approval. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with tips to remove the iPhone calendar virus and wipe out all the spam events.

How Does iPhone Calendar Virus Scam Work?

iOS has long been a safe bet for security and privacy. With the addition of a host of security features in every iteration, Apple’s mobile operating system raises the bar each year. However, iOS is far from being perfect and has loopholes that scammers never fail to exploit.

One of the major flaws of iOS is related to the stock calendar app. Anyone who has access to your email can invite you to events and also add specific events to your iPhone calendar without your permission.

Wondering how scammers got access to your personal email associated with the calendar? It is mainly due to data breaches that have become an oft-repeated headline these days. Not too long ago, Robinhood, a popular trading app, suffered a massive security breach where hackers accessed the personal information of more than 7 million customers.

Bad actors can collect your email ID if you click on too-good-to-be-true online ads or subscribe to a service using your email ID, and that service leaks your personal data.

Fortunately, deleting spam calendars from iPhone is pretty straightforward. Unlike malware, the spam calendar virus doesn’t require tedious scripting or complex programming for deletion. Moreover, there is also an effective way to prevent spam notifications.

Delete Spam Calendars on iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Launch the Calendar app on your iPhone or iPad to get started.

Step 2: Now, tap the Calendars option at the bottom center. Find the suspicious calendar and tap on the “i” button next to it.

Step 3: Next, tap Delete Calendar. Finally, hit Delete Calendar again to finish.

There you go! So, that’s how you can remove the malicious calendars on your iPhone or iPad.

The process of removing spam calendars on older versions of iOS is a little different but straightforward. You need to head over to Settings> Passwords & Accounts, find the suspicious calendar, and delete it.

How to Stop Receiving iCloud Spam Notifications

If you are still receiving alerts about suspicious events, customize the calendar settings on iCloud to prevent those notifications from bothering you.

Step 1: Open a web browser and head over to iCloud. After that, sign in to your iCloud account and click the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Now, click on the gear icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen and choose Preferences in the menu.

Step 3. Next, click on the Advanced tab and navigate to the Invitations section. After that, select Email to [email address] and hit Save to finish.

That’s all there is to it! While the tips mentioned above work quite reliably in eliminating the spam calendars on iOS, it would be better if Apple patched this flaw soon. What’s your take on it? Shoot your feedback down below in the comments.