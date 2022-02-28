Gurman: Apple’s Rumored 20-Inch Foldable Could Be a MacBook-iPad Hybrid With Touchscreen Keyboard

Apple’s rumored foldable is reported to be a hybrid MacBook Pro and iPad, and could do away with the physical keyboard and trackpad for a touch-screen version. Previous rumors suggested that the device could have a 4K display that could transform into a keyboard when folded. When unfolded, it could function as a monitor.

On Sunday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the iPhone maker is working on a foldable device with a 20-inch dual display. Although Gurman starts off by stating that the foldable could either have a physical or virtual keyboard, his sources say that the latter option could be more likely.

The company could go with a foldable 20-inch screen attached to a physical keyboard or just have one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard. I’m told Apple has indeed been exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would take the second approach. It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base.

This corroborate last week’s claims by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, who stated that Apple is in talks with suppliers for a “a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded.” When flat, it could be used as a monitor “with an external keyboard.” It is reported that the foldable device could have a 4K display resolution or higher. However, the analyst notes that the product could launch by 2025, but could even extend to 2026 or 2027. Moreover, the iPhone maker is said to have shelved plans for a foldable iPhone until 2025, which overshoots previous rumors suggesting a 2023 launch.

Currently, Samsung rules the roost when it comes to foldable devices, with its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold series. Do you think Apple will be able to inch out its competition when it eventually releases its own foldable device? Let us know in the comments.