iMac Pro with Mini-LED Display Could Debut in June

Display analyst Ross Young speculates that Apple could launch an iMac Pro with a miniLED display sometime in June, just in time for the Worldwide Developers Conference. The revised timeline points towards a launch earlier than predicted.

Earlier rumors pointed towards an iMac launch in the spring, but in January, Young claimed that Apple was targeting a summer launch window instead. He mentioned that display panels would start shipping in June, and the computer would launch in August or September.

Earlier today, Apple filed three upcoming Macs in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. This filing has fueled fresh speculation that the iPhone maker could launch the iMac Pro with a miniLED display sooner than previously anticipated. Young corroborates this theory and has moved his speculated release timeline to June.

MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

He adds that contrary to speculation suggestion the iMac Pro won’t have a miniLED panel, he has heard the computer would have around 1,000 local dimming zones and over 4,000 miniLEDs. The 27-inch iMac Pro would be sold with the 24-inch iMac. The iMac Pro is likely to be powered by the M1 Max and M1 Pro processors launched with the 2021 MacBook Pro.

As Young speculates, do you think the Eurasian database filing is suggestive of an upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro with a miniLED display? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.