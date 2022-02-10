iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 Download Available Now



A couple of weeks after the release of iOS 15.3, Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 with some additional security fixes. The prior release of the OS also contained security fixes, including one where Safari was found to be leaking your personal data and allowing websites to track your browsing history

This is a minor update from the company that also addresses an Accessibility bug related to Braille displays. The iOS 15.3.1 update carries the build number 19D52 and does not contain any other changes. You can download the iOS 15.3.1 or iPadOS 15.3.1 update on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Alongside iOS 15.3.1, Apple has also released watchOS 8.4.2. for all compatible Apple Watch models.

iOS 15.4 is going to be the next major release of the OS packing several new features and enhancements, including Face ID with a Mask, Universal Control, and more. It is expected to be released to the public in March.