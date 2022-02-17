iOS 15.4 Could Let You Download Software Updates Over 4G

Apple was never keen on ​​offering software updates via cellular networks, and Wi-Fi was the way to go until the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020. Currently, you can download iOS software updates on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 via 5G networks. Now, with the third beta of iOS 15.4, it is reported that updates can be downloaded via 4G LTE networks.

So far, Apple has only allowed downloading iOS updates over 5G, but that could change with the release of iOS 15.4. A change has been spotted in iOS 15.4 beta 3, which now displays an alert asking “Use cellular data for downloading?” It notes that you can resume downloading the update using your cellular data if you disconnect from the Wi-Fi network. “Additional usage fees will apply,” the dialog reads. It gives you two options — Use Cellular Data and Don’t Use Cellular Data. If you choose the latter, iOS updates will be downloaded via Wi-Fi.

The report notes:

Users have been able to download OTA updates via 5G since the iPhone 12, but today’s iOS 15.4 appears to allow some users in previously unsupported locations to download updates via cellular LTE.

Screengrab via 9to5Mac

Besides this capability, iOS 15.4 introduces various features such as Face ID with a Mask, Universal Control, Notes in iCloud Keychain, new emojis, and more. You can download the iOS 15.4 beta 3 on your iPhone by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Do note that you will need to install the developer or public beta profile to view the update on your iPhone.

