iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers. The first beta of these new point releases packed several new features and changes, including Universal Control, new emoji, Notes in iCloud Keychain, and more.

The highlight of iOS 15.4 beta 1 has to be Face ID with a Mask that allows one to use the face unlock feature while wearing a mask. Apple achieves this by scanning the area around the eye, with the feature only being available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. For iPad and Mac users, the addition of Universal Control is a notable new feature as it will allow them to seamlessly control the devices using just one mouse and keyboard. You can read about everything new in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 here.

You can download the iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Notably, this update includes code required for Apple’s recently announced “Tap to Pay” feature that conveniently converts any iPhone XS or newer model into a contactless payment receiver. The feature is said to be a boon for small and large businesses alike but is limited to the US only for now.

Alongside iOS 15.4 beta 2, Apple also seeded the second beta of macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to developers.

If you find any notable new features or improvements in iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 2, drop a comment and share them with us!