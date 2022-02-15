iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple has seeded the third iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta to developers. The upcoming update will be a major one packing several new features and changes like Universal Control, new emoji, Notes in iCloud Keychain, and more.

The highlight of iOS 15.4 has to be Face ID with a Mask that makes it possible to use the face unlock feature while wearing a mask. Apple achieves this by scanning the area around the eye, with the feature only being available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. You can follow our guide on setting up and using Face ID with a mask on your iPhone. For iPad and Mac users, the addition of Universal Control is a notable new feature as it will allow them to seamlessly control the devices using just one mouse and keyboard. You can read about everything new in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 here.

You can download the iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.4 beta 3, Apple also seeded the third beta of macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to developers.

If you find any notable new features or improvements in iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 3, drop a comment and share them with us!