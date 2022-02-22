iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta 4 Download Available Now

Apple today released the fourth beta build of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers, as it looks to squash the remaining bugs ahead of the release of the update early next month.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are going to be major updates packing several new features Universal Control, new emoji, Notes in iCloud Keychain, and more. For iPhone users, the key new addition will be Face ID with a Mask that makes it possible to use the face unlock feature while wearing a mask. Apple achieves this by scanning the area around the eye, with the feature only being available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. You can follow our guide on setting up and using Face ID with a mask on your iPhone. For iPad and Mac users, the addition of Universal Control is a notable new feature as it will allow them to seamlessly control the devices using just one mouse and keyboard. You can read about everything new in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 here.

You can download the iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 4 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.4 beta 4, Apple also seeded the fourth beta of macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to developers.

iOS 15.4 beta 4 is unlikely to contain any major new changes or features as Apple will look to fix the bugs and tie the loose ends before the release of the OS. Nonetheless, if you find something new in the update, drop a comment and let us know!