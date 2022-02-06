Upcoming Base Model MacBook Pro Refresh to Feature M2 Chip, Miss Out on ProMotion Display

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has provided more details about the entry-level MacBook Pro that’s due for a refresh later this year. To differentiate between the high-end and the base model, Apple will reportedly compromise on the display, processor, and storage.

He claims the entry-level MacBook Pro will have a similar design as the 2021 models and feature the M2 chip. However, it will miss out on the miniLED ProMotion display in a bid to keep its price in check. It will also likely only be available with up to 32GB RAM unlike the higher-end models. These compromises will help the company differentiate between the base and high-end MacBook Pro models.

The entry-level MacBook Pro was last updated in 2020 and was among the first Macs to transition to Apple Silicon. However, Apple only changed the internal, with the machine carrying the same design and features as the Intel models.

Additionally, Gurman believes Apple will launch several new Macs with M2 chip this year, including the redesigned MacBook Air, an entry-level Mac mini, and the 24-inch iMac. The company also has the 27-inch iMac Pro in the works that will reportedly launch in the second half of the year.

As for the rumored March 8 event, Gurman says Apple will announce the 5G iPhone SE along with an updated iPad Air. Both models will feature the A15 Bionic chip that’s found inside the iPhone 13 series. The company is also planning to launch a new Mac this spring, but it’s possible that it won’t be unveiled at the March event. While not mentioned, Apple could announce the high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro/Mac chips.