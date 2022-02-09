References to Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset OS Found in App Store Upload Logs

Rumor has it that Apple has spent years developing hardware and software for its debut in the virtual reality and augmented reality space. The company’s maiden product in the segment is said to be a mixed reality headset running a custom operating system called “realityOS.”

Speculations and rumors about the mixed reality headset are now witnessing more references to the realityOS as the headset inches closer to becoming a, well, reality.

Numerous references to realityOS have been spotted in reliable sources, such as Apple’s open-source dyld repository on GitHub and App Store upload logs. This suggests that the mixed reality headset will have an App Store where third-party developers would be able to submit and distribute apps for Apple’s AR/VR headset. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith—the name behind apps like Pastel, Broadcasts, and Grace—pointed to references of a realityOS Simulator for app developers. The Simulator would come in handy for testing apps ahead of the headset’s public debut.

“#if TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS” Well then. This at least confirms it 1) has its own OS & binaries, and 2) has a realityOS Simulator https://t.co/6a25kWshXR pic.twitter.com/RyF5O5gFjg — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 9, 2022

Similar references to realityOS and Apple’s AR/VR headset’s imminent launch were found in older software as well. Pre-release builds of iOS 13 released in September 2019 also contained references to Apple’s mixed reality headset development.

Most rumors suggested that Apple was preparing to launch the headset at WWDC this year or at a special event in the fall. However, a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests Apple’s plans have been derailed by thermal issues and problems with the headset’s cameras. He adds that the headset could be delayed by six months to a year, pushing the tentative release date well into 2023.

That said, Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to be rather expensive. Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that the mixed reality headset will be followed by Apple’s AR glasses that resemble the Google Glass. What are your expectations from Apple’s mixed reality headset? Share them with us in the comments.