New York Issues Alert over AirTag Stalking, Echoes Apple’s Advice

Last week, Apple announced more changes to the Find My app so AirTags become safer to use. Now, the New York Attorney General Letitia James has put out a consumer alert addressing concerns surrounding stalking using AirTag.

The consumer alert sternly warns New Yorkers against using AirTag to stalk people and their belongings without consent because such actions amount to felony and “will not be tolerated.” The document also outlines several “safety recommendations” that could help citizens avoid unfortunate experiences. Apple’s upcoming changes to the Find My app include an alert message about the implications of using AirTags for malicious purposes.

The Attorney General’s suggestions for your safety reiterate Apple’s suggestions. It suggests people stay alert for unfamiliar beeping sounds in their vicinity. It also advises iPhone users to watch out for “item detected near you” notifications generated by the Find My app. Such alerts are triggered if unidentified AirTags and other Apple accessories are close to you or found following you. The Tracker Detect app on Android also serves the same purpose. A recent real-world test showed that Apple’s system does work as intended.

People who discover rogue AirTags are advised to contact the Attorney General’s office and file a complaint with the office’s Internet and Technology Bureau. Besides this, the consumer alert also notes that not all alerts are for malicious AirTags because come could have been genuinely misplaced by another person.

The alert from the Attorney General’s office is a step in the right direction. However, several other trackers on the market don’t offer as robust security provisions as Apple does. Meanwhile, Apple has promised to cooperate with law enforcement and provide the details of AirTag owners when necessary.

Do you believe object tracker manufacturers like Tile should follow Apple’s example and integrate anti-stalking mechanisms in their products? Tell us in the comments section.