Patent Filing Reveals Apple’s Interest in Shrinking a Mac to Fit in a Keyboard

Apple has pioneered several innovative product designs over the years. The company has now filed a patent for a “Computer in an input device” that could completely transform how we perceive Macs if it comes to fruition.

The filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office describes a thick Apple Magic Keyboard chassis in which all the core components of a Mac have been crammed to create a fully functional computer. We cannot help but liken this to a Raspberry Pi 400 that integrates essential elements of a computer such as a CPU, RAM, storage, I/O ports, and internet connectivity in a keyboard shell.

Apple’s patent suggests the computer-in-a-keyboard would be a portable device that can be hooked up to an external display. Think MacBook, sans the screen, and smaller. Apple’s concept description suggests the device would be capable of receiving data and power via a single I/O port while a trackpad or mouse can be used with it wirelessly.

The company’s filing also makes a strong case for the usability of such a product. It explains that when a laptop or tablet is docked at a workstation, one usually relies on secondary displays. The docked device may also need an additional set of input devices to replicate a desktop computing experience. So, Apple’s application says the computer-in-a-keyboard concept would deliver a desktop computing experience without other peripherals except for an external display. This would make computers more compact to carry and more affordable.

The iPhone maker also laid claim to other variations of the computer-in-a-keyboard, such as those with an integrated trackpad, an accessory display, and an implementation where the keyboard itself is virtually displayed via a projector inside the enclosure.

As with most patent filings, an application is no assurance that Apple will produce such a product. However, it is interesting to see the unique potential Mac designs that Apple is working on. What are your thoughts on having a computer built into a keyboard? Would you use it instead of a MacBook or iMac? Tell us in the comments section below.