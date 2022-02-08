Rumor: MacBook Pro with M2 Chip Could Launch in March

Apple is planning to launch its first MacBook Pro featuring the M2 chip in early March, according to a DigiTimes report. It notes that the iPhone maker’s supply chain partners will continue production through the Lunar New Year holiday to keep up with the production demand of the new MacBook Pro.

It is speculated that Apple is working on an entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip and a design similar to the 2021 models. Additionally, the supply chain report states that the company will also be releasing the 5G iPhone SE along with a new iPad.

Apple reportedly will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE and iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips, leading MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to satisfy increasing demand for Mac series, the sources continued.

This is the first time we are hearing of the entry-level MacBook Pro launching in March, since previous rumors only hinted that the 2022 iPad Air and iPhone SE will launch next month.

Past MacBook Pro Rumors

Just a few days back, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted that a refreshed entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip could be released in 2022. Rumors suggest that the M2 chip will have the same number of computing cores as the M1 chip, and is touted to only improve GPU performance. The overall performance and efficiency may not experience a significant boost.

Furthermore, Apple could compromise on the device’s display, processor, and storage as a cost-cutting measure. It is reported that the company will skip the miniLED ProMotion display and remove the Touch Bar for the new entry-level MacBook Pro.