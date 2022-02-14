Three New Macs Appear in Eurasian Database Before Apple’s Rumored March Event

Apple has registered a new filing for three new Macs on the Eurasian Economic Commission database. First noticed by Consomac, the unreleased devices bearing model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681 have been listed ahead of the company’s Spring event reportedly scheduled for March 8.

The device listed as A2681 is reported to be a laptop, which is speculated to be the M2 MacBook Pro. Additionally, the report suggests that the other two devices could be the new M1 Pro Mac mini and M1 Pro iMac. However, there are no further details regarding the Macs with model numbers A2615, A2681, and A2686. Last month, Apple updated the Eurasian Economic Commission database with devices that could likely be the new 2022 iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5.

Just last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted that a new entry-level 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro could be released this year. The M2 chip is rumored to have the same number of computing cores as the M1 chip, and is touted to only improve GPU performance. The overall performance and efficiency may not see a significant improvement. Apple is also working on a new Apple silicon iMac to replace its Intel-based 27-inch ‌iMac‌. Besides, a high-end Mac mini is also reportedly in the works.

Apple is legally required to update the Eurasian Economic Commission Database with details of its upcoming devices that rely on the commission’s encryption technology, making the database a reliable indicator of the iPhone maker’s future releases. On average, the company releases its products roughly one to three months after they are listed on this database. So, a March release for the three new Macs seems plausible. However, it’s all speculation since Apple hasn’t made the timeline public yet.