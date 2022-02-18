TrendForce: Apple’s AR/VR Headset Could Use Subscription Model for Software

Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset is expected to cost upwards of $2,000. However, that’s unlikely to be the only cost that would be associated with the headset. TrendForce analysts believe that the product will leverage a subscription model for software and apps. Let’s find out if it is for the worse or, the better.

The analysts believe that Apple could go for a “monthly subscription-based software solution” given how other popular headsets are priced. They note that the “commercial market” is currently dominated by Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, and considering the healthy sale volumes of Oculus products as well, Apple will be forced to “release relevant products” and enter the fray this year. However, they believe that Apple’s AR/VR headset will mimic the pricing strategy of Microsoft’s HoloLens and target the same market.

For the uninitiated, Microsoft offers HoloLens as a one-time purchase, but third parties can purchase the hardware on lease or installment plans. Additionally, third-party apps on the platform use a subscription model — this is something that’s increasingly being adopted by iOS app developers as well. TrendForce seems to speculate that since Apple will also need apps on its headset, it would charge a subscription fee for them, just like Microsoft.

Apple is known for consumer-centric hardware. However, speculation suggests the AR/VR headset could be aimed at businesses and commercial clients. Do you think the iPhone maker will charge a subscription fee for apps in addition to the tentative $2,000 price tag for the hardware? Tell us in the comments section below.