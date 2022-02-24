Apple Offering Up to $235 Trade-In Value To Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 7

Apple is offering additional savings of up to $235 for customers who trade in an Apple Watch this month, as part of its Heart Month promo. The offer may entice owners of older Apple Watch models to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch Series 7.

February is Heart Month, and Apple is celebrating with a limited-time offer that is valid until the end of this month in the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UAE. You can avail an extra $25 on Apple Watch trade-ins when you exchange your current Apple Watch for the latest model.

Trading an Apple Watch 6 will get you the most credit, so if you own the same and are on the fence about upgrading to the latest model, now could be the time to bag a sweet deal. Moreover, the Apple Watch 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 4, and Apple Watch 3 offer good trade-in values as well. Even the Apple Watch 2 will get you a decent trade-in value of up to $50, which is quite a good deal considering that it has been around for more than five years and does not get software updates anymore.

Here’s the full list of trade-in prices:

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $235

Apple Watch SE: Up to $160

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $170

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $130

Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $95

Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $50

Do note that these prices are indicative of the maximum trade-in value for the Apple Watch series, and the final price depends on its condition. However, if your device is unsalvageable, Apple is willing to recycle it for free.