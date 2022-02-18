Verizon’s 5G Unlimited Plans Now Offer Permanent Apple Arcade Access

Last year, Verizon announced that it was offering its “Play More” or “Get More” subscribers free access to Apple Arcade for six months. The company has now updated the plans to make the access permanent — this means subscribers will have free access to Apple Arcade as long as they are subscribed to the plan. This is a part of Verizon upgrading the plans to 5G Play More and 5G Get More.

Apple only offers a month-long free trial of Apple Arcade, which is a substantial saving for users, especially when combined with other perks of the plans. Other benefits include access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. There’s also six months of free Apple Music access that translates into a saving of almost $60. For Android users, the plan includes an unlimited subscription to Google Play Pass that offers access to premium apps and games.

Additionally, the plan entitles subscribers to 25GB of high-speed hotspot data, up to 50 percent off on 5G Home/LTE Home internet plans, or $30 off on Fios Gigabit connection. The Play More plan offers access to 50GB of mobile data, unlimited calling/messaging, and roaming in Mexico and Canada.

Verizon will automatically update existing Play More subscribers to the 5G version in the coming weeks, though if you wish to, you can manually update now, too.