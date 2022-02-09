This Hot Concept Shows a Folding iPhone with a Clamshell Design

Apple is expected to launch a foldable iPhone sooner than later. While most speculation suggests, the company will make a device that folds in half horizontally, a new concept render shows off what a foldable iPhone could look like if it folds vertically.

The concept renders shared by designer Antonia DeRosa, dubbed “iPhone Air,” showcase a flip-phone-like design with design cues borrowed from the current-generation iPhone 13 models. Check out these pictures from DeRosa’s website:

When folded shut, the concept resembles the Huawei P50 Pocket, with a triple-camera setup and a tiny secondary display adjacent to the camera cluster. The body features sharp creases and rectangular buttons, all of which are placed on the left-hand side edge of the screen. The hinge is finished in chrome with Apple branding.

Over the years, we have heard rumors of Apple developing a foldable iPhone, some with a simple foldable display and others with a “self-healing” one. Reports claim that the Cupertino giant also manufactured prototypes, and they passed internal durability tests.

Given the lack of fresh speculation about the foldable iPhone this year, it is unlikely Apple will launch it anytime soon. However, the company is likely exploring the possibility. Reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple targets a 2024 launch for the foldable iPhone. Until then, we have innovative renders like these to drool over and wish for. Take a look at this video of the folding iPhone concept:

Do you think Apple will adopt a flip-phone style design or go with a “conventional” book-like foldable design that has been polished over the years by the likes of Samsung? Tell us in the comments.