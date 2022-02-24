WhatsApp Could Bring iMessage-Style Emoji Reactions to Desktop

WhatsApp was spotted developing iMessage-like emoji reactions on its app for iPhone. Now, it appears that WhatsApp is planning to release this feature simultaneously on iPhone and its desktop client.

Reliable WhatsApp beta feature tracker WABetaInfo reports that emoji reactions will make their way to the desktop version of WhatsApp as well. Once the feature is available on Mac, you will be able to react to messages using emojis, just like on iMessage, Messenger, and Instagram DMs.

The report claims that the reactions button won’t be visible unless you bring your cursor close to the message in the conversation. The implementation resembles that being developed for WhatsApp on iPhone. When you click on the reaction button for a message, you can react to it using any of the six emojis shown in the pop-up menu. Presently it isn’t known if you will be able to customize the reaction toolbar to display the emojis you prefer using.

In the conversation or group chat, you will be able to see the emoji reactions for a message by selecting “All” to see the different responses from people. Alternatively, you can see who has reacted with a specific emoji in a group chat by clicking on the emoji, just like on Slack. WhatsApp will also notify iPhone and Mac users when they receive message reactions.

Message reactions are currently in development and unavailable to beta testers. The feature will also roll out on WhatsApp for iPhone, Android, and Windows. Since Instagram and Messenger already allow users to react to messages with emoji, the addition of this feature would help WhatsApp align with other Meta-owned messaging platforms. This would help Meta deliver a relatively similar user experience across all its platforms.

Are you excited about message reactions coming to WhatsApp for iPhone and Mac? Will the feature make it easier for you to communicate? Tell us in the comments section below.