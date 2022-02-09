Camera in WhatsApp for iOS Gives Users More Privacy, Gets Minor Tweaks

WhatsApp may not be available on iPad yet, but it has some new features in the pipeline for iPhone users. The messaging giant was reportedly spotted optimizing the app’s camera utility and caption view in the latest beta versions. Here’s a quick look at the features you can use if you’re a beta tester.

WABetaInfo reports that the messaging giant has made minor changes to the user interface with the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS bearing version number 22.4.0.72. First off, the horizontal bar that showed the recent pictures from your Gallery in the camera utility has been removed. If you want to send an image from the gallery, you would have to tap the dedicated gallery button in the WhatsApp camera interface, located on the left-hand side of the shutter button.

Additionally, the switch camera button on the right-hand side of the screen has been redesigned. Without the media bar showing your recent pictures, you get more privacy while using the WhatsApp camera. It also conceals the contents of your gallery if you happen to accidentally swipe in a chat and enter the WhatsApp camera. However, it does add one additional step to the process of selecting an image from your gallery.

Last week, WABetaInfo also spotted the messaging service developing a redesigned caption view for images you send in chats. The new implementation will allow you to post a photo as your WhatsApp status while sending it to a specific recipient. Currently, you can only do this when you snap a picture using the WhatsApp camera. This feature isn’t available to beta testers and normal iOS users yet.

If you are a part of WhatsApp’s beta program, you can try using these features right away. Do you prefer the old horizontal bar with recent images, or do you like the privacy of a dedicated gallery button in the WhatsApp camera? Tell us in the comments.