WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Roll out Emoji Reactions for Messages

Meta-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp is said to be in the final stages of developing Messenger-style message reactions for its iOS and Android apps. This would make it more convenient to react to messages with emojis.

According to screenshots spotted by WABetaInfo, the message reactions feature could soon debut on WhatsApp for iPhone with an update. Until now, there was no indication of how the feature would look on the iPhone. The screenshots give us a clear idea of what the feature could look like.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

Just like on Facebook Messenger and iMessage, users will be able to tap and hold any WhatsApp message to open the emoji reactions menu. A row of customizable emoji reactions will appear just above the message and you can quickly select one to react. This saves you the time spent tapping the message bar, opening the emoji keyboard, selecting one to use, and then tapping Send.

In the screenshots shared, six emojis are seen: 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏. Once you react to a message, it appears below the message as a pill-shaped icon. The feature implementation resembles other Meta platforms where emoji reactions are already available, such as Messenger and Instagram.

The emoji reactions feature has long been in the pipeline for WhatsApp on iOS. WABetaInfo expects emoji reactions for WhatsApp to roll out in a beta update before becoming available to the masses. Would you prefer emoji reactions or typed-out responses to your WhatsApp messages? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.