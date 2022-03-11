11-Inch Mini-LED iPad Pro Refresh Unlikely This Year: Kuo

Earlier, we heard rumors suggesting Apple won’t equip the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display. Now, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seconds this speculation. He adds that Apple won’t release any products with Mini-LED displays in 2022.

In a tweet, the reputed Apple analyst referred to an older tweet where he said that Apple may not launch new Mini-LED products due to “cost concerns.” This contradicts a rumor from display analyst Ross Young who believes Apple will launch a new miniLED monitor in the coming months. Based on clarification from Kuo, MacRumors reports that Kuo believes Apple could update the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that already uses a Mini-LED display. Still, no other products are likely to transition to Mini-LED this year.

More precisely, there may be no new products with the new mini-LED display size in 2022. https://t.co/5OQHTTHIb7 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 16, 2022

Young believes that while an 11-inch iPad pro with Mini-LED is off the cards for this year, the iPhone maker could use the display technology on larger and more expensive displays. Young believes Apple could introduce a 27-inch Mini-LED display alongside the Mac Pro in June this year. He adds that the display could sport an impressive 5K resolution and an oxide backplane. 120Hz ProMotion support is also possible, but Young believes the monitor would be compatible with a limited number of Apple products because ProMotion at 5K resolution would require the HDMI 2.1 standard.

That said, an 11-inch iPad Pro without Mini-LED will likely resemble the smaller iPad Air 5, given that both tablets share the M1 chip. Additional speculation suggests Apple will use a new M2 chip in the upcoming iPad Pro, putting the tablet in a league of its own.

The 2022 iPad Pro is expected to debut in the second half of this year. What are you looking forward to the most? Tell us in the comment section below.