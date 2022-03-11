2022 iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 Pre-Orders Now Live

Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone SE and iPad Air after initially announcing them at its ‘Peek Performance’ event earlier this week. The company took down its online store earlier in the day for the same purpose.

The iPhone SE starts from $429 — a $30 premium over the 2020 model. Despite retaining the same design as the outgoing model, it has several key internal changes. It sports the iconic iPhone 7/8 design with a Home button and Touch ID sensor, A15 Bionic, sub-6GHz 5G, 4GB RAM, and 64/256GB storage. The rear houses a 12MP shooter with Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 4 support, while the front sports a 7MP FaceTime camera. You can read how the 2022 iPhone SE differs from the 2020 model in our comparison here.

As for the iPad Air 5, the changes are mainly internal — it now features an M1 chip that’s also found inside the 2021 iPad Pro and MacBook Air. Other notable improvements include the addition of an Ultra-Wide camera at the front with Center Stage support and a USB-C port with 10Gbps data transfer speed. Pricing for the new iPad Air starts from $599 for the base 64GB model, and it will be available in five colors.

The new iPhone SE and the iPad Air 5 will be available in retail stores starting March 18 alongside the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

➤ iPhone SE – Pre-order Now | iPad Air – Pre-order Now