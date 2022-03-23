2023 iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID

A new report from the Korean media claims that Samsung Display is working on new display panels for the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro models featuring under-panel camera tech. The Korean display maker will first use the technology in its 2023 foldable phones before it makes its way to the iPhones.

The report says that Apple plans to use a hole-punch for the camera and implement under-display Face ID along with it on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The tech would be similar to the existing under-panel camera as seen on the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro series, the company is rumored to use a combination of both hole-punch and a pill-shaped cutout on the display to house the front camera and Face ID sensors. On the current iPhone 13 Pro lineup, Apple houses all the Face ID sensors inside the notch, which has shrunk by about 30 percent compared to the iPhone 12 series.

Interestingly, the report suggests Apple will continue using the hole-punch for the selfie camera. This makes sense since the quality of under-display cameras is still not as good as regular front cameras on smartphones.

If Apple does go ahead with under-display Face ID on 2023 iPhones, it remains to be seen what impact it has on the efficiency and usability of the authentication system. Apart from under-display Face ID, Apple is reportedly be also working on an under-display Touch ID scanner for future iPhones. However, both technologies are currently in the development states and there’s no clarity if they will be ready in time for the 2023 iPhones.