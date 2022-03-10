App Store and iTunes Purchases Reportedly Blocked in Russia

App Store and iTunes purchases have apparently stopped working in Russia, according to latest reports. This means that customers may no longer be able to make transactions on the App Store via bank cards or digital codes.

If these reports turn out to be true, Russian website iPhones.ru says that Russian App Store users will have no other way to pay for Apple services except by choosing Mobile Phone as a payment method, which is essentially network billing. However, some customers are reportedly facing issues with this option as well. The report also adds that users are unable to buy iTunes gift cards to top up their Apple ID account through major Russian banks such as Alfa-Bank, Sber, and Tinkoff.

Yesterday, Alfa-Bank, Russia’s largest private bank, warned customers that Russian cards will no longer work with Apple’s App Store from March 10. The bank said that users can change their App Store payment method to Mobile Phone for purchases to go through.

Apple has halted sale of its products in Russia following its Ukraine invasion. Moreover, the iPhone maker has also stopped all exports into its sales channels in the country last month. It is also supporting Ukraine and donating to its humanitarian relief efforts by promising to match donations made to eligible organizations 2:1. Additionally, this week’s Peek Performance event saw Tim Cook dressed in a blue sweater and sporting a yellow watch band, which appears to show his solidarity with Ukraine.

The report adds that Russian banks have not commented on the situation yet. Moreover, it’s unclear who has imposed the restriction and whether it is temporary or not.