Apple Starts Accepting Orders for Mac Studio and the 27-Inch 5K Studio Display

Today, Apple unveiled several new products at the Peek performance event, including the latest Mac Studio and a 27-inch Apple Studio Display. Now, the company has begun accepting pre-orders for these products.

Apple’s new Mac Studio is a flagship computer that marks the creation of a new Mac product category aimed at professionals and creators who perform intensive tasks every day. The Mac Studio packs a new M1 Ultra chip that decimates Apple’s own M1 Max chip powering the 2021 MacBook Pros. It is essentially two M1 Max chips working in unison.

The creators who aspire to use Apple’s latest and greatest processor can now order the Mac Studio with an M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip. Retail availability commences on March 18, alongside the new iPhone SE 3. The base powered by an M1 Max chip paired with 32GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage is variant priced at $1,999. The pricier Mac Studio packing the M1 Ultra costs $3,999 and comes with 64GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage.

Interestingly, Apple’s website lists a four to five-week lead time for shipping the M1 Ultra Mac Studio. At the same time, delivery is promised on March 18 if you order the M1 Max-powered variant today.

The Apple Studio Display was also unveiled at the event. It measures 27 inches diagonally and sports a 5K resolution. The standalone monitor also packs a 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage support, studio-grade mics, and six speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support. The monitor can also be pre-ordered today. The standard glass variant costs $1,599, and the Apple Studio Display with nano-texture glass that minimizes reflections is priced at $1,899. Like the Mac Studio, retail availability commences on March 18.

Note that the monitor’s stand is sold separately. The barebones stand with only tilt adjust is included in the $1,599 list price. You will have to spare an additional $400 if you want both tilt and height adjustment functionality. Apple also sells a variant with the VESA mount adapter for no additional cost.

➤ Mac Studio [Buy] | Apple Studio Display [Buy]

