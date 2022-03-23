Apple Acquires UK Banking Startup Credit Kudos, Could Potentially Bring Apple Card to the UK

In a deal that reportedly closed earlier this week, Apple has acquired a UK open banking startup, Credit Kudos. The startup aims to help lenders make better decisions on whom to give loans by providing them with crucial details about loan applicants based on information acquired from their transactions and loan data. Credit Kudos obtains this data using the UK’s open banking framework.

The UK startup was launched in 2015 by Freddy Kelly and Matt Schofield. Credit Kudos started raising funds in April 2020 and managed to secure $6.5 million in investment. At the time of acquisition, its value was estimated to be around $150 million. While none of the companies have confirmed the acquisition, the terms of use page on Credit Kudos’ website confirms that it is now a subsidiary of Apple. Additionally, the privacy policy link redirects to Apple’s website.

There’s no clarity on what Apple wants to do with its Credit Kudos acquisition, though it could be hinting at an imminent international expansion of Apple Card. Apple Card was launched in August 2019 and has remained exclusive to iPhone owners in the United States. The Cupertino company could leverage its Credit Kudos acquisition to bring Apple Card to the UK.

Apple tends to acquire startups occasionally, though it never confirms such deals. Over the last few years, some notable acquisitions from the company include Shazam, Dark Sky, Workflow, and more.