Apple Announces 27-inch Studio Display With 5K Retina Display

Posted by on Mar 08, 2022 in Apple News
Apple Studio Display

Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple announced the Studio Display featuring an all-aluminum design with a stand that allows for 30-degree adjustment. From the front, the display does look similar to the Pro Display XDR.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch screen with a 5K resolution totaling 14.7 million pixels. It has True Tone and an anti-reflective coating. Like the Pro Display XDR, Apple also offers a variant with a nano-texture coating to cut down on glare. Additionally, Apple will also offer the display with a tilt-and-height-adjustable stand.

Interestingly, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic chip that’s used to power the 12MP camera integrated into the front bezel with Center Stage support. It also packs a three-microphone array and a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. This setup consists of four force-canceling woofers and two high-performance tweeters.

Studio Display

The rear of the Studio Display houses three USB-C ports, while the fourth Thunderbolt connect allows you to connect your MacBook to the display. The display also provides up to 96W of power to the connected MacBook — that’s good enough to fast charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

The Studio display is priced at $1,599 and is available for pre-order starting today. It goes on sale from March 18.