Apple Announces 27-inch Studio Display With 5K Retina Display

Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple announced the Studio Display featuring an all-aluminum design with a stand that allows for 30-degree adjustment. From the front, the display does look similar to the Pro Display XDR.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch screen with a 5K resolution totaling 14.7 million pixels. It has True Tone and an anti-reflective coating. Like the Pro Display XDR, Apple also offers a variant with a nano-texture coating to cut down on glare. Additionally, Apple will also offer the display with a tilt-and-height-adjustable stand.

Interestingly, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic chip that’s used to power the 12MP camera integrated into the front bezel with Center Stage support. It also packs a three-microphone array and a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. This setup consists of four force-canceling woofers and two high-performance tweeters.

The rear of the Studio Display houses three USB-C ports, while the fourth Thunderbolt connect allows you to connect your MacBook to the display. The display also provides up to 96W of power to the connected MacBook — that’s good enough to fast charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

The Studio display is priced at $1,599 and is available for pre-order starting today. It goes on sale from March 18.