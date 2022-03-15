Apple Car Team Dissolved for Now, Reorganization Necessary: Kuo

Rumors around the Apple Car have died down recently. Reputed Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple has dissolved the team working on the Apple Car project, at least for now.

In a tweet about the matter, Kuo says Apple hopes to commence mass production in 2025. He believes the team’s structure must be revised in the next three to six months to achieve this.

The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganization within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 15, 2022

If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone maker has struggled with the Apple Car project over the last few months. First, Ford Motor poached the company’s head of the project, Doug Field, and Apple Watch head Kevin Lynch had to take charge. Additionally, talks with Hyundai had to be abandoned after the automaker violated Apple’s secrecy norms and publicly confirmed that it is in negotiations with Apple. The tech giant is said to be developing the Apple Car independently now.

Previous speculation suggested that Apple should have a production-ready car by 2025, aligning with Kuo’s recent statement. The analyst says the restructuring will help Apple meet its production goal. However, there is a risk that restructuring the team could also throw the project off track and introduce delays.

