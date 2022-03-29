Apple Could Host WWDC 2022 on June 6 as In-Person Event

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Apple could be preparing to host the WWDC 2022 on Monday, June 6. The developer conference was held online on June 7 last year. If the latest rumors turn out to be accurate, this would be the first time that Apple will schedule an in-person event in two years. The By Innovation Only event was the company’s last in-person event, and it was held on September 10, 2019, where it unveiled the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5.

“I’m hearing that WWDC is on Monday, June 6. It’ll be live and in-person,” Prosser says in a YouTube video. During this year’s event, Apple is expected to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and perhaps even an updated Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

Last year, the iPhone maker sent out digital invitations for WWDC 2021 in late March. Reports suggest that this year’s invites could be sent out sometime this week, as this month draws to a close.

Why WWDC 2022 Could be Held In-Person

One factor that hints at an in-person event is Apple’s April 11 return to office policy, which would require its employees to work from the office at least once a week. Three weeks after that, the minimum requirement will be increased to two days per week. From May 23, employees will have to report to the office at least thrice every week. Now, requiring its staffers to return to the office but deeming an event unsafe for the public could send out mixed messages.

Instead of a full-blown in-person event, Apple could perhaps opt for a middle ground and take a page from Google’s book by going for a ‘hybrid’ event of sorts. The search giant’s big annual developer conference, Google I/O, is set to take place on May 11 and 12. Although it will be available online, it will also be broadcast to a limited live audience comprising Google employees and some partners.

Do you think Apple could host an in-person WWDC 2022? Let us know in the comments.