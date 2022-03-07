Apple Could Release a Faster 30W GaN Power Adapter in 2022

Reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple could launch a new 30W power adapter with a unique design sometime this year.

According to Kuo, Apple’s new 30W charging brick will use Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that helps shrink charging adapters into smaller packages, all while making them more efficient than silicon-based chargers. Additionally, GaN chargers are notably lighter than silicon-based chargers.

Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 7, 2022

If Kuo’s speculation is accurate, the new charger could be a more compact, efficient, and light version of the 30W USB-C power adapter bundled with the MacBook Air. The charger could also be Apple’s answer to the likes of Anker. These third-party accessory manufacturers make pocketable, affordable, and efficient GaN chargers for use with Apple products. Launching its own GaN charger could help it maintain a stronghold over the accessories market.

To recall, Apple’s first GaN charger was the 140W USB-C brick that shipped with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. With smaller units utilizing the same superior technology, Apple could make GaN technology more widely compatible with its products.

That said, Kuo’s tweet doesn’t mention a launch timeline for the 30W GaN charger. He only mentions that it could launch sometime in 2022.

Would you prefer Apple’s 30W GaN charger, or would you opt for third-party products from Anker, Aukey, and Belkin instead? Tell us in the comments section along with your reason why.