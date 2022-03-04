Apple Reportedly Working on New 7K ‘Studio Display’

So far, we haven’t heard anything about a successor to Apple’s professional-grade Pro Display XDR. Now, a report claims that the iPhone maker is developing a new “Apple Studio Display,” boasting a higher resolution than the Pro Display XDR.

9to5Mac cited anonymous people familiar with the development of the Apple Studio Display who claim that the new standalone monitor will be capable of a 7K resolution, up from the Pro Display XDR’s 6K (6016×3384) resolution. The higher resolution would, in turn, lend the new Studio Display a higher pixel density as well, pegged at 245ppi. For reference, the Pro Display XDR has a 218ppi pixel density. The report notes that alternatively, Apple could offer the new standalone monitor with an unchanged pixel density (218ppi) but with a larger 36-inch panel.

However, it isn’t clear if Apple will launch the Studio Display as a separate product lineup or as a successor to the Pro Display XDR. Reports dating back to July last year suggest that Apple has been developing a new standalone display with an A13 Bionic inside, codenamed “J327”. Mark Gurman also reported that Apple would introduce many new Macs in 2022 alongside a standalone display. Gurman speculated that the display would be aimed at the average consumer with a price around half that of the Pro Display XDR.

The report doesn’t mention a tentative launch timeline for the rumored Apple Studio Display, but Apple has already announced its “Peek performance” event slated for March 8. The company could unveil a new MacBook powered by the rumored M2 chip alongside the iPhone SE 3, packing an A15 Bionic and support for 5G.

Do you think Apple will outdo its Pro Display XDR with the new standalone display, or will it be a budget-centric offering, as Gurman speculates? Tell us in the comments section below.