iPhone 12 Was the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2021

Apple has secured another feather in its cap this week. The company bagged 7 out of 10 spots in Counterpoint Research’s list of the best smartphones globally during 2021.

According to the reputed research firm’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, Apple bagged seven spots on the top 10 list, while Xiaomi and Samsung shared three. The top five devices were Apple iPhones, and the Chinese firm’s devices featured twice on the list while Samsung could squeeze in only one. The 10 models on the list account for 19 percent of the smartphone sales in 2021, up from the previous year’s devices’ 16 percent contribution.

Moreover, This is the most spots Apple has secured on the list, and it is no mean feat. Counterpoint Research studied the sales of over 4,200 active smartphone models worldwide in 2021 to determine which were the top 10 best-selling models globally. It found that the iPhone 12 was the world’s best-selling smartphone model, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 in that order. Of these, the top three phones alone contributed 41 percent to Apple’s sales.

The research firm attributes Apple’s strong performance to Apple’s loyal user base and the uptick in demand for 5G smartphones. The push from carriers also helped Apple rake in more sales. Interestingly, the iPhone 13 flew off the shelves and became the best-selling model for Q4 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max did not lag too far behind.

Samsung’s lone product mentioned in the top 10 for the year was the Galaxy A12, an entry-level model. It featured on the list thanks to solid and consistent demand throughout 2021. The phone made a decent value for money proposition with a big battery, adequate cameras, and six potential memory configurations. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 also made it to the list, ranking seventh and tenth. The company’s success in price-conscious markets such as China, India, and the South-East Asian markets was driven by these two models.

Do you think the iPhone 13 could secure the top spot in the following report from the research firm? Tell us in the comments section!