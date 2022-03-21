Apple Services Are Currently Facing a Major Outage [Update]

You aren’t the only one unable to use iCloud, iMessage, and Apple Music. They are currently facing an outage, although the Apple System Status says its business as usual for these services.

Several Apple users and eminent journalists such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took to Twitter to complain and express their frustration.

In addition to Apple’s online services – Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

My HomePod suddenly stopped playing music. Restarted it, reset it, rebooted wifi and iPhone, set up still failed. Only discovered other things were down when I went to contact support 🤦‍♂️ — James Marsh 🌹 (@JamesWillMarsh) March 21, 2022

Interestingly, this outage appears to have impacted a broader swathe of Apple services, including the developer’s page, Apple Music Lyrics, Apple Maps, Apple Fitness+, iCloud Private Relay, FaceTime, Apple TV app. Good luck if you try finding an AirTag right now because the Find My network is also down.

Gurman says several internal Apple services are down and this has affected “remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs.”

Update: Apple System Status, DownDetector Acknowledge Outage

The Apple System Status page has been updated to reflect 11 ongoing service outages. Affected services include App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iTunes Store, iCloud Contacts, and iCloud Calendar. Meanwhile, popular outage tracker DownDetector peaked at 4,522 reports of the disruption in Apple services. While the outage lasts, Apple says that services may be slow or unavailable.