27-Inch Apple Standalone Monitor Could Launch This Year: Kuo

Reputed Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared thoughts and predictions about Apple’s plans for its desktop lineup. He says we could look forward to a high-end Mac mini and a 27-inch standalone display from Apple this year.

In a tweet, Kuo shared that Apple’s rumored 27-inch display would be priced more affordably than the Pro Display XDR that targets creators. According to the analyst, Apple will achieve a lower price point by reducing the display’s size and avoiding the use of mini-LED backlight technology.

Kuo’s speculation about a more powerful Mac mini expected later this year corroborates previous rumors about the product. Speculation surrounding the product suggests it could help the iPhone maker complete its transition to Apple silicon. This higher-end Mac mini is expected to feature an M1 Max or M1 Pro chip and debut at Apple’s “Peek performance” event on March 8.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

Kuo’s tweet also mentions that Apple could launch a Mac Pro and an iMac Pro in 2023. This is a deviation from Apple’s original plan to complete the transition to Apple silicon within two years. The first M1-powered Mac debuted in October 2020, so it should conclude by October this year.

Last week, we heard Apple was developing a “Mac Studio” display for professionals and creators. Unlike the display Kuo mentions, this is expected to feature better specifications than the Pro Display XDR. Reports claim it could have a 7K resolution. Another report about the Studio lineup claimed Apple is developing a powerful Mac mini with specifications similar to the Mac Pro.

