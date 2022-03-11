Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 Pre-Orders Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the pre-orders of the new iPad Air and the iPhone SE going live later today. The company first announced these products at its ‘Peek Performance’ event earlier this week.

Apple’s online store will start accepting pre-orders for the new iPad Air with M1 chip and the iPhone SE with 5G and A15 Bionic chip at 5 am PST in the United States and several other key markets globally.

It is common for Apple to take down its online store ahead of significant product launches and before their pre-orders go live.

The iPhone SE starts from $429 — a $30 premium over the 2020 model. The new iPhone SE has several key internal changes despite retaining the same design as the outgoing model. You can read how the 2022 iPhone SE differs from the 2020 model in our comparison here.

As for the iPad Air 5, the changes are mainly internal — it now features an M1 chip that’s also found inside the 2021 iPad Pro and MacBook Air. Other notable improvements include the addition of an Ultra-Wide camera at the front with Center Stage support and a USB-C port with 10Gbps data transfer speed. Pricing for the new iPad Air starts from $599 for the base 64GB model, and it will be available in five colors.

The new iPhone SE and the iPad Air 5 will be available in retail stores starting March 18.

Alongside these two products, Apple also unveiled the Mac Studio and Studio Display. Both of them went up for pre-order right after the event and are scheduled for retail availability from March 18.