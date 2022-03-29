Apple Stores Instructed to Refuse Repair for Stolen or Lost iPhones

If you have an iPhone listed as “Missing” on the GSMA Device Registry, Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores will probably refuse to repair it for you.

Based on information from an internal Apple memo, MacRumors reports that when a customer brings an iPhone in for repair or service, Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers will decline repair if the device is reported missing. The company’s technicians would reportedly use internal MobileGenius or GSX systems that flag devices based on the GSMA Device Registry data.

For the unversed, the GSMA Device Registry is a global database where users can report their devices as missing if they are stolen or lost.

The new move is a step to cut down the number of stolen iPhones brought to Apple for repair. This would, in turn, deter thieves from stealing iPhones, knowing they cannot get authorized service or repair for them.

In the past, Apple has used similar measures to dissuade iPhone theft. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers already have standing instructions to refuse customers service if they cannot disable Find My.

If you ever find yourself in an unfortunate situation where you lose your iPhone or iPad, you could try some of the recovery methods mentioned in our helpful guide on the subject.