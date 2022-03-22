Apple Stores Can Replace Studio Display Stands, Contradicting Claims on Product Page

The Studio Display debuted earlier this month, boasting of a 27-inch screen with a 5K resolution Retina display. Apple’s product page for the Studio Display says that you have to choose a stand at the time of purchase and warns that they can’t be swapped out later as they’re “built-in” and “not interchangeable.” However, latest reports claim that users can visit Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers to get their stands and VESA mounts replaced.

Apple offers three stand options for the Studio Display. You can choose either the standard tilt-adjustable stand or the VESA mount adapter for no extra cost. On the other hand, you can opt for a tilt-and-height adjustable stand for an additional $400. Apple’s website says that you’ll have to decide on the type of stand when you purchase the Studio Display, which cannot be changed later as it is built-in. However, MacRumors was able to get their hands on Apple’s internal documentation that stated otherwise.

If a customer wants to swap out their stand, they can book a service appointment with an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to have their Studio Display changed. The report notes:

“Pricing will vary based on the region, the type of stand or mount being installed, and the cost of labor. The standalone stands and VESA mount upgrade kits are only available to certified technicians and are not sold through Apple’s online store.”

The new Studio Display went on sale last week and is available for a starting price of $1,599. The 27-inch monitor can be connected to Macs, PCs, or iPads. It packs three mics and six speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support.