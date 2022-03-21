Apple Studio Display Packs 64GB of Mostly Unused Onboard Storage

At the Peek performance event on March 8, Apple told the world that the Studio Display packs an A13 Bionic, the same one that’s found inside the iPhone 11. Later, we learned that the Studio Display is running the exact same build of iOS 15.4 as all the iPhones out there. A developer has now highlighted that the standalone display packs 64GB of internal storage. Turns out the Studio Display has a lot more in common with the iPhone 11 than initially anticipated.

Developer Khaos Tian on Twitter said that the Studio Display has 64GB of onboard NAND storage, of which 2GB is in use. It could be that Apple has allotted the free space for firmware updates in the future, but even then, 62GB seems excessive. However, the company has not confirmed the exact quantity of the Studio Display’s storage.

lol Studio Display has 64GB onboard storage?! pic.twitter.com/XfHGCYUYMG — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) March 21, 2022

Interestingly, the A13 Bionic has never been paired with less than 64GB of storage. It was launched powering the iPhone 11 in 2019 and has since powered the iPhone SE 2 and iPad 9. These devices had at least 64GB of onboard storage in their lowest configurations. This suggests the A13 Bionic’s memory controller is incompatible with less than 64GB of storage.

Based on what we know of the Studio Display so far, it has better specifications than the Apple TV 4K. The former comes with a 2.65GHz A13 Bionic, 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage support, and 64GB of storage. In comparison, the Apple TV 4K packs an A12 Bionic and just 32GB of storage.

The Studio Display packs more horsepower than the Pro Display XDR despite the latter featuring a Mini-LED panel and being aimed at professionals. Which of the two displays would you prefer? Tell us in the comments section below.