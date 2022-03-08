Apple’s Online Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘Peek Performance’ Event Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of its ‘Peek Performance’ event later today. The company was only expected to announce the iPhone SE 3 and an iPad Air refresh at the event, but new leaks from the last couple of days indicate there will be a lot more things in store.

It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before any significant event. The store should now come back online after the event ends later today. Apple will be live streaming the ‘Peek Performance’ event, so you can watch it live if you wish to. You can find the local start time of the event in your time zone here.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be a minor refresh featuring a faster A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and an upgraded rear camera. It is unlikely to pack any other changes. The iPad Air 5 refresh is also going to mainly focus on the internals, with rumors claiming it would also feature an A15 Bionic chip. However, a new leak claims Apple could equip it with the M1 chip that’s also found on the iPad Pro lineup.

The event’s highlight could be the Mac Studio that will likely replace the existing high-end Intel Mac mini. Its design reportedly resembles two Mac minis stacked on top of each other. The top has a white finish while the edges are rounded, as seen on the redesigned MacBook Pro. The footprint of the Mac Studio is seemingly the same as the existing M1 Mac mini, but it is about 4 inches tall. The device should pack plenty of I/O ports, including four USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and more. Apple could also unveil a new standalone 7K monitor alongside the Mac Studio.

