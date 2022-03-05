Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event Start Time in Your Time Zone

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ spring event is set for March 8. Despite COVID-19 cases going down in the US, the company will be holding the event virtually. Like all Apple events, the company will also be live streaming this one. If you are looking to catch the event live and are wondering what its start time in your local time zone is, read below.

You always have the option of watching the event later on or reading about all the announcements, but the thrill lies in watching Apple unveil new products live.

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ iPhone SE 3 Event Start Time

Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event is scheduled to start at 10 AM PST. With DST (Daylight saving time) in effect, the local start time of the event will be an hour later than usual in your region.

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the March 8 event will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the event below.

Click on the image to expand…

Apple is expected to announce the 2022 iPhone SE with 5G and some minor tweaks at the event. Other notable product announcements from the event include a new M2 MacBook Pro or Air, iPad Air 5 with A15 Bionic chip, public release of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 with new features like Face ID with a mask and Universal Control, and more.

The iPhone SE and iPad Air refresh are not rumored to be a massive one, with the changes mostly focused on internal upgrades. Apple could possibly drop a surprise at the event by not discontinuing the existing iPhone SE and instead reducing its price to $199.

As always, we’ll be bringing live and exhaustive coverage of the event, so don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and RSS.